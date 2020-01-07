'ABVP goons attacked us with lathis and knives': NSUI shares bloodied pictures

On December 5, masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed into Jawaharlal Nehru University. At least 28 people - teachers and students were injured.

Following the incident, protests have broken out in various parts of the country.

On Tuesday, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) shared a series of photos and a video that they said showed "ABVP Goons brutally attack students and NSUI activists for protesting against JNU violence".

According to IANS, at least 10 people were reported injured in the clashes.

The NSUI also said that NSUI Gujarat General Secretary Nikhil Savani was injured seriously in the attack and shared pictures.