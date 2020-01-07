'ABVP goons attacked us with lathis and knives': NSUI shares bloodied pictures

On December 5, masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed into Jawaharlal Nehru University. At least 28 people - teachers and students were injured.
Following the incident, protests have broken out in various parts of the country.
On Tuesday, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) shared a series of photos and a video that they said showed "ABVP Goons brutally attack students and NSUI activists for protesting against JNU violence".
According to IANS, at least 10 people were reported injured in the clashes.
The NSUI also said that NSUI Gujarat General Secretary Nikhil Savani was injured seriously in the attack and shared pictures.
"The NSUI Gujarat Unit was peacefully protesting while they were attacked by ABVP goons with lathis and knives," the organisation said.
Saimon Farooqui, the National Secretary of NSUI took to Twitter to comment on the same.
"The general secretary of @NSUIGujarat , @NikhilSavani_ has got 6 stitches on head. Five others are critical in hospital," he tweeted.
"The protesters include Dr Rutvij Patel, the Gujarat head of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and President of ABVP Ahmedabad, Naresh Desai," he wrote.
In a statement released on their Twitter handle, the NSUI National President, Neeraj Kundan condemned the incident.
"NSUI organised a peaceful protest in Ahmedabad today, which was again disturbed by the ABVP goons under the shelter of BJP and police. NSUI volunteers were brutally attacked by them and are severely injured. NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan ji strongly condemn the incident further adds that the autocratic behaviour of the BJP has resulted in an another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten (sic)," the statement said.
