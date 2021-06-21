AAP's CM candidate for Punjab will be from Sikh community, says Arvind Kejriwal; former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap joins party

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh took premature retirement in April after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a report filed by the earlier Punjab Police SIT into the Kotkapura firing incident in 2015 after the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district.

He was part of the Special Investigation Team which was probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan policing firing incidents. The court had then directed the state government to set up a new SIT without Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had initially refused to accept the resignation of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who otherwise was to retire in 2029. But when the former IG-rank officer remained firm on his stand, the chief minister accepted his premature retirement request.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)