AAP Workers, Leaders Observe 'Samuhik Upwas' Across Country Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

To protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), AAP workers and leaders are observing a one-day fast on Sunday across the country. The party announced in a social media post that the entire nation will fast against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal starting at 10 a.m. today.

Additionally, the party has shared a link to a website, urging activists to upload pictures taken during the fast.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi stated in a social media post, "Today, Delhi and the entire country are fasting against authoritarianism. In protest against Kejriwal Ji's arrest, people in 25 states are observing a fast."

According to reports, AAP workers and leaders in Punjab will hold hunger strikes near district headquarters across the state. To bolster this protest, a one-day fast will be observed in the historic battleground of Khatkar Kalan, known for its role in the struggle against British colonialism. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present at this event.

AAP leader Gopal Rai, in a statement on Saturday, said, "Since Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, there’s an atmosphere of concern in Delhi. The way BJP’s Modi government arrested him, one question has been raised: whether democracy will be saved in the country? In view of this, 'samuhik upvas' programs will be organized tomorrow in the capitals of more than 25 states in support of Arvind Kejriwal."

According to reports, AAP MLAs gathered at Jantar Mantar for the mass fasting. It is expected that thousands of people will join the AAP protest, and traffic will be impacted.

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party called for a 'gherao' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Notably, last Sunday, in response to Kejriwal's arrest, leaders of the INDIA bloc held a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan. The rally was touted as a show of strength by the INDIA bloc against Kejriwal's arrest. During the rally, many opposition leaders accused the Modi government of misusing central agencies against opposition parties.