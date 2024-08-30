AAP MP Swati Maliwal Writes To Haryana Police Demanding Legal Action Rajat Dalal After Viral Video Shows Him Hitting Biker With SUV At 140kmph In Delhi-NCR

File images

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday raised serious concerns regarding the activities of a fitness influencer, Rajat Dalal, urging the Haryana Police to take immediate action against him.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police, Haryana, Maliwal highlighted Dalal's increasingly dangerous behaviour, which she described as a significant threat to public safety.

I have written to @DGPHaryana requesting him to take action against #RajatDalal. He is repeatedly violating the law, and his utter disregard to huma life cannot go unchecked! pic.twitter.com/dChycEFN5z — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 30, 2024

She mentioned a recent incident where a video surfaced on social media showing Dalal driving at a reckless speed of 140 km/hr on a busy highway in Delhi-NCR. The video allegedly shows Dalal hitting a motorcyclist and then continuing to drive without stopping to assist the injured rider. Shockingly, Dalal is heard in the video dismissing the incident, stating, "Wo gir gaya koi baat nahi, roz ka yahi kaam hai mera" (He fell down, it doesn't matter, this is my daily routine).

Such people should be behind bars, idk how he came out of the jail last time @DeepikaBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/zsLo8mS5bZ — Chauhan (@Platypus_10) August 29, 2024

After the video went viral, Dalal issued a clarification on Friday claiming that the video doing rounds on social media is old and he does not know who uploaded it and its intention. However, the fitness influencer did not deny that the man seen driving the SUV in the video was not him.

Maliwal highlights Dalal's troubling history

In her letter, Maliwal stated that this incident was not an isolated one. She pointed out Dalal's troubling history, including a recent arrest in Gujarat for the alleged abduction, torture, and abuse of a young boy. The MP expressed deep concern over his repeated acts of violence and disregard for human dignity, citing multiple complaints about his aggressive behaviour towards others, which he often flaunts on his social media platforms.

With Dalal's Instagram account boasting a large following, Maliwal warned that his videos promoting violence and reckless behaviour could influence his audience, particularly the youth. She stressed that allowing Dalal to continue unchecked could set a dangerous precedent and undermine public trust in law enforcement.

Maliwal urged the Haryana Police to thoroughly investigate these incidents and take stringent legal action against Dalal to prevent further harm.