'Mujhe Khud Nahi Pata Woh Video Kab Ka Hai': Fitness Influencer Rajat Dalal Breaks Silence On Hitting Biker With SUV At 140kmph Speed In Delhi-NCR

Controversial fitness influencer, Rajat Dalal, issued a clarification on Friday after a video went viral showing him driving an SUV at a dangerously high speed and allegedly knocking down a biker on a busy highway in Delhi-NCR.

Dalal claimed that the video doing rounds on social media is old and he does not know who has uploaded it and what is the intention behind it. However, the fitness influencer did not deny that the man seen driving the SUV in the video was not him.

"The video which is going viral is old. I have no memory of it. I have left behind all these things. I don't know whether it is a conspiracy or an attempt to put me in a fix or to gain views in my name. I don't know. I don't know how it happens every time. I have learned my lessons and put such things behind me in life. I am not going to fight with anyone now or in future. I hope all of you will understand. The truth will come out. Till then please have patience. "

Watch the video here:

Rajat Dalal Recent Clarification after this Video Goes Viral https://t.co/0TTHd6W6Ul pic.twitter.com/HxUfAON2LH — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 30, 2024

In the now-viral video, Dalal was allegedly seen driving an SUV at 140 km/h on a busy road in Delhi-NCR. A woman sitting next to him advised him to drive carefully to which he responded saying, “Don't worry.”

Moments later, Dalal hit a biker, making the woman jump and plead, “Sir, he fell down, please don’t do this.”

To this, Dalal responded saying, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai mera ma'am." (He fell down, it’s no big deal. It’s my daily routine).

Watch the video here:

Rajat Dalal, now again was seen doing rash driving & hitting a biker



After hitting the biker he says- Roj ka yehi kaam hai mera



Such people should be behind bars, idk how he came out of the jail last time @DeepikaBhardwaj pic.twitter.com/zsLo8mS5bZ — Chauhan (@Platypus_10) August 29, 2024

After the collision, however, Dalal reduced the speed of the car. It appeared that the video was recorded by a person sitting in the back seat of the car.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, it caused an outrage with netizens demanding Dalal’s arrest.

As it stands, no case has been registered in the matter.

After the video was shared by mens' rights activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on her X account, Faridabad police responded to the clip seeking more information on the incident. "Please share your contact number via Direct Message. Thank you," said Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad.

We know that no complaint has been lodged with customer care. That is why we are trying to find out the date of the incident and let us tell you that the location of the incident has been traced. Thank you. — DC Faridabad (@DC_Faridabad) August 30, 2024

Earlier this year, in June, Rajat Dalal was arrested in Ahmedabad for assaulting an 18-year-old boy. The incident began when the boy took a selfie in Dalal's gym and posted it on social media with a caption criticising Dalal. Dalal, enraged by the post, tracked down the boy, abducted him in his Thar vehicle and along with his associates, allegedly assaulted him.