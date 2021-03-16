AAP ministers, MPs, MLAs to protest at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

New Delhi: Delhi ministers and AAP MPs, MLAs and councillors will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the Centre's bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to lead the protest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to mount a strong opposition to the central government move.

"All Delhi cabinet ministers, MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party MPs and councillors will participate in the protest," Development Minister Gopal Rai told PTI.

The bill that was introduced by the central government in Lok Sabha on Monday is "unconstitutional", he said.