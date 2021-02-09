'Aap hum sabhi ko rahenge yaad...': Ramdas Athawale bids poetic farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to the country, the House and also his party.

An emotional Prime Minister Modi bid adieu to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha who is retiring from the House and recalled his long association with the senior leader.

Lauding the senior Congress leader's contribution to the causes dear to him, the Prime Minister said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House." Almost teary-eyed, the Prime Minister recalled an incident where Azad's personal intervention led to the return of survivors and corpses of Gujarat residents who had faced a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.