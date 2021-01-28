16 Opposition parties to boycott President’s address in Parliament: Ghulam Nabi Azad

The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Earlier in the day, continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre is trying to 'kill' the Land Acquisition Bill brought by his party for the farmers.

"Some years ago I noticed there was an attempt to attack India's farmers. It started in Bhatta Parsaul when their land was just being taken away. I realised it was a problem and started a conversation inside the Congress party. The result was that we threw out the old British Bill and brought out a brand new Land Acquisition Bill that guaranteed compensation and protection to our farmers. The first thing Narendra Modi ji did when he became PM was trying to kill this Bill. We fought him in Parliament and stopped him from killing it," he said while addressing a rally at Wayanad.

