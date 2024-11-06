AAP Flays Centre For Rejecting Punjab’s ₹1.2K Crore Demand For Stubble Management

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal (Right) | PTI

Chandigarh: Accusing the BJP-led Central government of discriminating against Punjab, the state’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday flayed the Centre for what it held, rejecting the state’s demand for Rs 1,200 crore to prevent stubble burning.

Addressing newspersons here, the AAP MP and senior spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang alleged that the prime minister Narendra Modi-led government has been discriminating against Punjab as it has already withheld several funds from Punjab, such as the Rural Development Fund, Mandi Development Fund, and the National Health Mission Fund, amounting to about Rs 10,000 crore. Now, they are also refusing to provide the incentives needed to prevent stubble burning, he further held.

Stating that the efforts of the state government over the past two and a half years had led to reduction in the number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab, he said that though the BJP claims to stand with Punjab’s farmers, but when it comes to actually helping them, the party shirks its responsibility or creates obstacles.

Kang held that the Punjab government had written to the Centre in 2022, informing them about their plan to provide Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers and last year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi government would contribute funds to this scheme, as stubble smoke during October-November severely increases air pollution in Delhi.

Last month, the Punjab government wrote to the Centre again, requesting 60% of the required funds, which amounts to Rs 1,200 crore. This year, approximately 32 lakh hectares have been planted with paddy in Punjab.

To provide Rs 2,500 per acre to all farmers, an estimated Rs 2,000 crore would be required. Of this total expenditure, 40% (Rs 800 crore) would be shared equally by the Punjab and Delhi governments, with each contributing Rs 4,00 crore. However, the Centre has consistently rejected this proposal for the past two years, Kang further held.