Punjab Assembly Bypolls 2024: AAP Announces Candidates For All 4 Seats

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Arvind Kejriwal (Right) | PTI

Chandigarh: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday, announced its candidates for the by-elections to be held on November 13 in four assembly constituencies of Punjab.

The results would be out on November 23.

The party has named Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, who was close to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal, for the Gidderbaha assembly constituency. Dhillon had recently quit SAD and joined AAP. The seat had fallen vacant due to Congress’ Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s recent election to Lok Sabha from Ludhiana seat.

Harinder Singh Dhaliwal, an old party leader, has been named for the Barnala seat. The Barnala assembly seat fell vacant after former AAP minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer became MP from Sangrur.

Ishaan Chabbewal, son of AAP MP Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal, will be the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate from Chabbewal assembly seat. This seat fell vacant after Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal became an MP from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ishaan is a doctor by profession.

The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces candidates for Bye Elections in the state of Punjab! pic.twitter.com/EO0tFf49Mk — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 20, 2024

The AAP has declared Gurdeep Singh Randhawa as its candidate from Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat. Randhawa is the in-charge of the party's Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency and is also the senior vice chairman of the Industry Board.

Read Also Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab

CONG TO GO SOLO

Meanwhile, the main opposition Congress has announced that it would go solo in the upcoming bypolls. According to party information, the Congress would not form any alliance and fight all the four seats alone and win. The candidates for these seats would soon be announced, the party leaders said.

BAJWA SEEKS POLL POSTPONEMENT

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to the Election commission urging it to consider deferring the November 13 bypolls in view of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 15.

Bajwa, who is leader of opposition, has written to the Election Commission for the postponement of the assembly bypolls in view of Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary being on November 15. He said that since the celebrations of the festival extend over three days and would start on November 13, the same could affect the voter turnout.