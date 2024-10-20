Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates For By-Polls On 4 Assembly Seats Of Punjab

File Pic

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, announced its candidates for all four assembly seats in Punjab that will face by-polls on November 13.

The party has nominated Gurdeep Singh Randhawa for the Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat.

AAP has fielded Ishaan Chabbewal for the Chabbewal seat, Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon for Gidderbaha, and Harinder Singh Dhaliwal for Barnala.

Request Made By Partap Sing Bajwa For Postponement Of The By-Polls

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, wrote to the Election Commission, requesting a postponement of the by-polls as they coincide with Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Bajwa said, "I have written to the @ECISVEEP requesting a postponement of the Punjab by-elections on November 13, as they coincide with the sacred celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary. This will ensure that people can observe their religious duties and participate fully in the democratic process."

Election Commission Of India Announces By-Polls For 48 Assembly Constituencies

On October 15, the Election Commission announced by-polls for 48 assembly constituencies, including nine seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference, where he also revealed the dates for assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Polling for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will take place on November 13, while one assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded constituency in Maharashtra will hold elections on November 20. Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be conducted in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with Maharashtra set to vote on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

The by-polls will be held across 15 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.