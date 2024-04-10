 AAP Files Complaint Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal For Alleged Violation Of EC Guidelines
AAP Files Complaint Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal For Alleged Violation Of EC Guidelines

The complaint was submitted to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C by an AAP delegation led by state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal | PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of violating the commission's directions by making a child raise slogans in favour of his 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' on April 6.

The complaint was submitted to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C by an AAP delegation led by state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. The complaint says that Sukhbir had made the child raise slogans "Shiromani Akali Dal Zindabad" and "vote for Akali Dal".

Cheema further alleged that the SAD was not taking outany 'Punjab Bachao Yatra', it was a 'Pariwar Bachao Yatra' because for 10 years they looted Punjab, established sand mafia, transport mafia and promoted drug mafia. Now when people ad rejected them, the SAD was undertaking this yatra to save their family's political career.

