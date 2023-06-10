AAP Claims One Lakh Participants Expected to Join 'Maha Rally' in Protest Against Centre's Ordinance | PTI

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a "maha rally" at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital. The rally will likely be attended by one lakh people, claimed a party spokesperson. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with other top leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, are expected to attend the programme.

Results of AAP's extensive campaigns in national capital tomorrow

Party spokesperson Reena Gupta said they are expecting one lakh people to join the rally, adding that AAP has carried out extensive campaigns to inform the masses about the Ordinance and its impact on their daily life.

"We have done extensive campaigning, reached out to people and explained them about the Ordinance and how will it impact their day to day lives," Gupta told PTI.

She further said the schemes introduced by the Delhi government will not get implemented in the union territory if the officers of Delhi are not accountable to the Chief Minister.

"People of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal thrice and schemes that are being drafted for people's development cannot be implemented if the officers of Delhi are not accountable to the Chief Minister," she said.

Gautam Gambhir: Delhi has witnessed "no development" in the last nine years

"The Supreme Court judgment also said that how will an elected government function if the bureaucrats don't listen to them. People of Delhi are upset that why is the Centre trying change it," Gupta added.

When asked about the AAP's moves against the Ordinance, BJP leader Gautam Gambhir alleged that Delhi has witnessed "no development" in the last nine years.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has only been "collecting money from the taxpayers to fight elections in other states," he added.

"What development has he (Arvind Kejriwal) brought to Delhi in these nine years? They only collect money from here and fights elections in other states," he alleged.

The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including the transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.

(with PTI inputs)