AAP Claims Arvind Kejriwal Lost 7 Kg Weight During ED Custody, Jail Authority Report Suggests No Significant Drop

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister on Thursday alleged in a press conference that party chief Kejriwal's weight dropped by 7 kg while he was locked in jail.

During the press conference, she said, "I want to ask Modiji why he is stopping Arvind Kejriwal's medical test? Arvind Kejriwal's ketone level had never increased to such a dangerous level as it did in 51 days in ED custody. What did you do that his weight suddenly dropped by 7 kg?"

Attacking the Modi government over the issue, she said, "We have seen that dictatorial governments always play with the health of their opponents in jail and try to kill them."

मैं मोदी जी से पूछना चाहती हूँ कि वो क्यों @ArvindKejriwal जी के Medical Test होने से रोक रहे हैं?



अरविंद केजरीवाल जी का कभी भी कीटोन लेवल इस ख़तरनाक स्तर तक नहीं बढ़ा था, जितना ED की Custody में 51 दिन में बढ़ गया।



आपने ऐसा क्या किया कि उनका वजन एकदम से 7 KG गिर गया।



हमने… pic.twitter.com/o9OTTwAqS2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 30, 2024

Soon after the AAP leader's press conference, the Tihar Jail authorities released data about Delhi CM's weight measurements during his time in jail.

The image of the report emerged online. Journalist Rahul Shivshankar shared a copy of the report on his social media handle, saying that the document shows Kejriwal's weight hasn't dropped dramatically during his stint in Tihar.

Taking to X, Rahul Shivshankar wrote, "The AAP has been claiming that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost 7 kg in Tihar. That the weight loss is linked to a serious illness that is life-threatening. They are hoping the SC will take this into consideration and delay his return to jail beyond June 1. But the facts seem to speak for themselves. Here's documented evidence that isn't known to many. Kejriwal's weight hasn't dropped dramatically during his stint in Tihar."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The document shared by Rahul Shivshankar shows that Kejriwal's weight, measured at regular intervals between April 1 and May 9, fluctuated between 64 kg and 66 kg.

Reacting to Rahul Shivshankar's tweet, an AAP minister questioned why selective data was shared.

Addressing Rahul, she wrote, "You are too senior a journalist to be peddling half-baked information. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and taken into ED custody on 21st March. Why not share the weight chart from 21st March onwards? Why selectively share the weight chart from 1st April onwards?"

Rahul: you are too senior a journalist to be peddling half-baked information. Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal was arrested and taken into ED custody on 21st March. Why not share the weight chart from 21st March onwards? Why selective sharing of the weight chart from 1st April onwards? https://t.co/bRh6xRlEFu — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 30, 2024

The Supreme Court Registry on Wednesday refused to list Kejriwal's bail plea seeking a 7-day extension of his interim bail in the Liquor Policy Case.

After the blow from SC, Kejriwal filed regular and interim bail pleas in a trial court.

On Thursday, the trial court deferred the hearing till June 1.