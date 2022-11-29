Aaftab may have destroyed evidence after summons from police

Accused Aaftab Poonawala and victim Shraddha Walkar | FPJ

Aaftab Poonawala may have started destroying evidence pertaining to the killing of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar after he received a call from the Manikpur police station seeking whereabouts of the Vasai girl who was reported missing by her father Vikas Walkar in October, sources say. Vikas was alerted by her friend Laxman Nadar who had not heard from Shraddha for more than three months.

Aaftab disposed of Shraddha’s mobile phone after the Manikpur police called him for questioning following her father’s complaint, sources said. He threw her phone in Bhayandar creek when he came to Vasai after being summoned by the police, sources said. He had also thrown away her sim card so that her last location could not be pinned. The police have still not been able to recover the phone.

Police hope to uncover more details regarding the murder after the narco test of Aftab Poonawalla who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped her body into pieces, refrigerated them and disposed them of in instalments.

Police believe Shraddha’s phone must have contained crucial evidence pertaining to the case which Poonawala erased along with data before throwing it away. In his statement to the police, Shraddha’s friend Godwin had said that she told him she had recorded an incriminating video clip of Poonawala.

The Delhi Police will try to extract Shraddha’s chat details from the WhatsApp website using her mobile number, sources added.