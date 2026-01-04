A Walk Through Yesterday: La Martiniere’s 1965 Batch Revisits School Life

Lucknow: Memories of school days came alive on Saturday as the 1965 batch of La Martiniere Boys’ College returned to their alma mater for their 40th reunion, turning the campus into a space filled with nostalgia and celebration.

Alumni travelled from across the globe to attend the gathering, with former students arriving from the United States, Canada, Australia, Dubai and several cities in India. A total of 44 batchmates visited their old classrooms, playgrounds and corridors, many accompanied by their families.

Several alumni were seen wearing La Martiniere ties and school colours as they walked through familiar spaces that once shaped their early lives. Laughter, conversations and shared memories echoed across the campus as the group revisited places and faces after decades.

Harmeet Bhatia, now based in the United States, recalled organising small cricket matches in the school courtyard. He said they often played till sunset, skipped classes and then rushed to the canteen for snacks, adding that those days taught them teamwork and the joy of simple moments.

Hasnain Sadiq from Australia spoke about secret trips to quiet corners of the library to read comics and share stories with friends. He also remembered skipping classes to explore the gardens or play football, saying those small adventures away from routine studies still remain close to his heart.

Faisal Azeem, who lives in Canada, remembered science experiments that went hilariously wrong and ended in laughter. He said days often concluded in the canteen, where friends shared their small victories and failures, making school life lively and unforgettable.

Rajesh Verma from Dubai recalled playing harmless pranks, including hiding a friend’s notebooks before class and watching him search for them. He said such mischievous moments, followed by games on the field and snacks in the canteen, remain some of his fondest memories.

Rahul Bhargava, one of the organisers, said the reunion provided an opportunity to relive school days and reconnect with old friends. He recalled planning cricket games, sneaking out for quick snacks and rushing back to class, adding that the laughter, friendships and shared experiences have stood the test of time.

"Meeting so many friends after such a long time was a pleasure," he said.

The college was presented fit-to-scale model of INS Vikrant by batchmate Vice Admiral Rajat Kapoor.

The event was organised with the support of committee members Vikas Tandon, Rahul Bhargava, Ajay Bhushan, Vikram Bhargava, Deepak Khanna and Gyanesh Mathur.