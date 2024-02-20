'..A Little Entertainment Is Good For Everybody': CJI Chandrachud After Directing Video Of Chandigarh Voting Process To Be Played In Court

While hearing the petitions against the controversial Chandigarh mayoral elections, the Supreme Court on Tuesday once again grilled presiding officer Anil Masih over him invalidating 8 ballot votes. After examining the invalidated ballot papers, the said all 8 invalidated votes should be recounted. The SC also observed that all 8 votes invalidated by presiding officer Anil Masih were in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Following the observation, the video of the voting process on January 30 was played in the court. Chief Justice of India Chandrachud, in a witty remark regarding the video being shown, quipped, "Please upload the video on everybody's screen. Let all of them see the video... a little entertainment is good for everybody!"

Earlier on Monday, the SC had demanded the ballot papers to be produced before it. As they were produced before the top court today, the CJI showed the ballots to the lawyers and said, "All 8 have received the stamp for Kuldeep Kumar. The votes are cast for Kuldeep Kumar. What he (returning officer) does is, he puts a single line. Just one line, as seen in the video."

CJI Chandrachud went on to probe Masih over his earlier submission that he put lines on 8 ballots as they were defaced.

"Mr.Masih, yesterday you told us that you put the lines because the ballot papers were defaced. Where is the ballot paper defaced?" CJI asked.

Masih, however, failed to provide a satisfactory clarification.