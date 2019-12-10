A law can’t force society into acceptance

If family life for gay couples is still a far-fetched dream, then basic personal security is not guaranteed either. We take matters of insurance for granted, but the same can’t be said for the LGBTQIA+ community in the country. When I decided to provide health insurance to my queer employees, I was faced with an uphill task. After intense negotiations, our insurance partner came on board for a landmark insurance policy. As part of our all-inclusive drive, we were able to make additions to our employees’ health insurance cover. Since May 2018, The Lalit provides cover for LGBTQIA+ people and their families, adopted children or those born through surrogacy to heterosexual, same sex couples, single parents and also for sexual reassignment surgeries up to Rs 3.5 lakhs.

I consider the above very important basic civil liberties. But it is shocking that they aren’t the only rights being denied to us. The fight for the LGBTQIA+ community is still about survival. Education, and ultimately employment, is still a pipe dream for most. The lack of these basic rights led us to launch our Foundation, whose motto is to embrace, empower and mainstream the LGBTQIA+ community. The Keshav Suri Foundation is working tirelessly to impart skills that can aid job search. Towards this cause, The Keshav Suri Foundation provided scholarships to trans students for a diploma program in Food Production and Bakery at The Lalit Suri Hospitality School. Companies and institutions need to open their doors and truly become equal opportunity workspaces.

The Foundation provides a platform to the community to express their concerns as we work towards finding solutions. The Lalit also hosted RISE, India’s first job fair for the LGBTQIA+ community in Bangalore, and there was a healthy participation from corporates and community members seeking jobs. The Lalit is home to over 100 queer employees, and we are working every day to increase this number.

We, at The Lalit, conduct regular workshops for gender sensitisation, plus hold therapy sessions to help families and individuals come to terms with their true selves. In fact, to spread the message on a macro level, we have put our weight behind films like Intezaar, Queen, U for Usha and Sheer Khurma.

We have worked hard to mobilise various platforms to spread the message of inclusivity and equality. We utilised the powerful written medium and collaborated with several content creators to spread the message. I am particularly proud of our book series for children, Elphie. It is an attempt to mould the minds of the younger generation towards the ideas of respect, equality and inclusivity. And, when it comes to inclusivity, how can I not mention Kitty Su?! The club has been the epicentre of the revolution. It popularised drag culture, broke stigmas in many ways, helped people embrace their art and emerge from the closet. Today, we have more than 35 drag kings and queens who perform regularly at Kitty Su.

For the record, I am an eternal optimist. I am happy that we are no longer ‘criminals’ in our country. I don’t consider acceptance among society, friends and family a challenge to be ignored. I don’t want education, financial freedom, marriage equality to be dreams. We needed allies; now we need accomplices. I believe in this country, and that’s why I continue to raise my voice for a just and equal society. Because I am waiting to celebrate again, as we conquer frontier after frontier!

Hospitality tycoon Keshav Suri, of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and Founder, Keshav Suri Foundation, wages a multi-layered fight for the right to equality for the LGBTQIA+ community

(Co-ordinated by Anika Crasto)