A French President's Girlfriend, Anil Ambani and more: Remembering the filmiest angle of Rafale deal

In historic moments for the Indian Air Force, the first batch of five Rafale combat jets entered the Indian air space on its way to Ambala airbase from France.

Amid all the hullaballoo around this new venture, we look back at the filmiest angle that took over this deal a couple of years ago.

In 2018, a French publication 'Mediapart' quoted former French president Francois Hollande as saying that the Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for French aerospace giant in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal and France did not have a choice.

The Dassault Aviation has chosen Reliance Defence Ltd (RDL) as the Indian partner to fulfil offset obligations of the deal and both companies have already announced setting up of a joint venture to manufacture aerospace components.

Following the statement, central government asserted that it did not have any role in the selection of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as partner by Dassault Aviation for the Rafale deal after it came under attack over former French president Francois Hollande's reported remarks that Paris was given "no choice" on the Indian associate for the mega contract.

The defence ministry said "unnecessary controversies" are being sought to be created following media reports regarding a statement purportedly made by Hollande concerning the selection of Reliance Defence as the offset partner by Dassault, the manufacturers of Rafale aircraft.

"The government has stated earlier and again reiterates that it had no role in the selection of Reliance Defence as the Offset partner," the ministry said.

The opposition parties accused the NDA government of favouring the RDL over state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The government maintained that it has no role in selection of RDL by Dassault Aviation.

"The reported statement perhaps needs to be seen in its full context - where the French media has raised issues of conflict of interest involving persons close to the former President. His subsequent statements are also relevant in this regard," the ministry said, seen as a reference to a recent media report linking the Rafale deal with a film by Hollande's partner and actress-producer Julie Gayet.

The report had said Ambani's Reliance Entertainment had signed an agreement with Gayet to produce a film before the Rafale deal was sealed. Hollande, who was France's president when procurement of 36 Rafale jets was announced in April 2015, rejected the report.