'Largest Electorate In The World': EC Says 96.88 Crore People Registered To Vote For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Representative Image |

The Election Commission of India has announced that a staggering 96.88 crore electors are registered to vote in the upcoming General Elections, making it the largest electorate in the world. This significant milestone follows months of intensive Special Summary Revision 2024 (SSR 2024) exercises, culminating in the publication of electoral rolls across all States/UTs with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

Key Highlights from SSR 2024:

Inclusive Participation: With meticulous planning and coordination, the electoral rolls now boast inclusivity on an unparalleled scale, reflecting India's vibrant diversity. The final electoral roll comprises over 96.88 crore voters.

Gender Parity: Notably, there has been a remarkable increase in female voter registrations, exemplifying efforts towards gender parity. Female voter enrollment has surpassed male voters during SSR 2024, with over 1.41 crore newly enrolled female electors.

Youth Engagement: More than 2 crore young electors, aged 18-29, have been added to the electoral roll. Special Assistant Electoral Registration Officers were appointed at the constituency level to facilitate youth enrollment directly from educational institutions.

Empowering PwD Electors: Around 88.35 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwD) have been flagged in the electoral roll database, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity on polling day.

Rigorous Scrutiny: Thorough house-to-house verification resulted in the deletion of 1,65,76,654 deceased, permanently shifted, and duplicate electors, ensuring the integrity and purity of the electoral process.

Focus on Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups: Special efforts were made to achieve 100% registration of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), making the electoral rolls the most inclusive to date.

The Commission acknowledges the dedication of all members of the electoral machinery and the cooperation provided by citizens, political parties, and stakeholders in the successful conduct of SSR 2024. Eligible unregistered electors still have the opportunity to enroll under continuous updation until the last date of nomination during elections.

As the nation gears up for the General Elections 2024, the inclusive and diverse electoral roll stands as a testament to the strength of democracy and the unwavering spirit of civic participation among its citizens.