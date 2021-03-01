9-year-old Ritwika Sree from Andhra Pradesh becomes Asia's youngest girl to scale Mount Kilimanjaro

Amid pandemic all over the world many of them have stepped out for spending vacations with family, friends and loved ones, but a nine-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh had some other plans and has gone ahead to set a world record. Ritwika Sree, a nine-year-old from rural Andhra Pradesh has conquered Mount Kilimanjaro.
As per a report in India Today, Ritwika has become the world's second youngest and Asia's youngest girl to scale Mount Kilimanjaro which is the African continent's highest peak, located in Tanzania.
She had begun her climb on January 16, 2021.
Ritwika has also climbed to Gilman's point at 5,681 meters above sea level.
Gandham Chandrudu, Collector and District Magistrate of Anantapur, congratulated and praised Ritwika for achieving the recognition on Twitter. He wrote, "congratulations to Ritwika Sree of Anantapur for becoming the world's second youngest and Asia's youngest girl to scale Mt Kilimanjaro. You have grabbed the opportunities despite many odds. Keep inspiring."
Ritwika's father is a cricket coach and sports coordinator. She was trained at the Rock Climbing School at Bhongir, Telangana and received level two training in Ladakh.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)