9-year-old Ritwika Sree from Andhra Pradesh becomes Asia's youngest girl to scale Mount Kilimanjaro

Amid pandemic all over the world many of them have stepped out for spending vacations with family, friends and loved ones, but a nine-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh had some other plans and has gone ahead to set a world record. Ritwika Sree, a nine-year-old from rural Andhra Pradesh has conquered Mount Kilimanjaro.

As per a report in India Today, Ritwika has become the world's second youngest and Asia's youngest girl to scale Mount Kilimanjaro which is the African continent's highest peak, located in Tanzania.

She had begun her climb on January 16, 2021.