9 Trains Cancelled Due To Ongoing Kurmi Agitation; Know Details | Central Railway

Due to proposed Kurmi agitation on 20/09/2023 in South Eastern Railway

Following mail express trains are cancelled:

All train JCO 19/09/23 are cancelled.

(JCO- Journey commencing on. It's train start date from its origin station)

1) 12101 LTT Shalimar Exp

2) 12129 Pune Howrah Exp

3) 12261 CSMT Howrah Duronto Exp

4) 12809 CSMT Howrah Exp

5) 12859 CSMT Howrah Exp

6) 22511 LTT Kamakhya Exp

7) 18029 LTT Shalimar Exp

8) 00114 Sankrail CSMT Parcel Exp

9) 00113 CSMT Sankrail Parcel Exp