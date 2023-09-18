Indian Railways: 24 Trains Passing Through SECR Region Cancelled (CHECK FULL LIST)

Representational photo |

Indian Railways again cancelled the 24 trains passing through South Eastern Central Railway (SECR) region. A press release issued by SECR on Monday stated that the trains were cancelled as a part of infrastructure development plan.

During the period, remodeling and interlocking works will be carried out on Katani Railway Station, an official communique said.

The SECR management apologised for the massive number of cancellation trains and the trouble faced by the passengers due to it.

The inconvenience and sufferings faced by the passengers during the cancellation in train services will be repaid in the form of upgraded services, SECR said.

The trains which remained cancelled during the period September 19- October 4 are mentioned below with their duration, train number and other details:

· 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express running from Bilaspur will remain cancelled from 19 September to 4 October 2023.

· 8235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express running from Bhopal will remain cancelled from 21st September to 6 October 2023.

· 06617 Katni-Chirmiri MEMU special running from Katni will remain cancelled from 20 September to 4 October 2023.

· 06618 Chirmiri-Katni MEMU special running from Chirmiri from 21 September to 5 October 2023 will remain canceled.

· 18247 Bilaspur-Rewa Express running from Bilaspur will remain cancelled from 20 September to 3 October 2023.

· 18248 Rewa-Bilaspur Express running from Rewa will remain cancelled from 21st September to 4 October 2023.

· 11265 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express running from Jabalpur will remain cancelled from 20 September to 4 October 2023.

· 11266 Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express running from Ambikapur will remain cancelled from 21 September to 5 October 2023.

· 11751 Rewa-Chirmiri Express running from Rewa will remain cancelled from 20 September to 4 October 2023.

· 11752 Chirmiri-Rewa Express running from Chirmiri will remain cancelled from 21 September to 5 October 2023.

· 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express running from Bilaspur will remain cancelled from 30 September to 4 October 2023.

· 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express running from Indore will remain cancelled from 1 October to 5 October 2023.

· 04044 Nizamuddin-Ambikapur weekly special running from Nizamuddin on 3 October 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 04043 Ambikapur-Nizamuddin weekly special running from Ambikapur on 5 October 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 12535 Lucknow-Raipur Garibrath Express running from Lucknow on 2 October 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 12536 Raipur-Lucknow Garibrath Express running from Raipur on 3 October 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 15159 Chapra-Durg Sarnath Express running from Chapra will remain canceled from 29 September to 3 October 2023.

· 15160 Durg-Chhapra Sarnath Express running from Durg will remain canceled from 30 September to 4 October 2023.

· 18201 Durg-Nautanwa Express running from Durg on 27 and 29 September 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 18202 Nautanwa-Durg Express running from Nautanwa on 29th September and 1 October 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 18203 Durg-Kanpur Betwa Express running from Durg on 1 and 3 October 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 18204 Kanpur-Durg Betwa Express running from Kanpur on 2 and 4 October 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 18205 Durg-Nautanwa Express running from Durg on 28 September 2023 will remain cancelled.

· 18206 Nautanwa-Durg Express running from Nautanwa on 30 September 2023 will remain cancelled.

