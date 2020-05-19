9 killed, several others injured after truck carrying migrant labourers collides with bus in Bihar

In the meanwhile, three migrant labourers and a bus driver were killed and 22 others injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Maharashtras Yavatmal district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident took place at Kolwan village around 3.30 am when the bus was on way from Solapur to Nagpur railway station where the labourers were supposed to board a Shramik Special train to reach their native places in Jharkhand.

On Monday, at least 12 migrant labourers were seriously injured after a bus in which they were travelling to Bihar collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. All the 12 migrants have sustained serious injuries and seven of them are said to be in a critical condition. They have been admitted to the Gorakhpur Medical College. The bus was ferrying the migrants to Bhagalpur in Bihar.