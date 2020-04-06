9 Baje 9 Minute: Maharashtra BJP General Secretary shares 'NASA satellite image' of blackout that agency called fake in 2015

A BJP MLA from Maharashtra has become the butt of all jokes on social media, after he shared what he thought was a NASA image of India’s 9.00pm to 9.0pm blackout.
Atul Bhatkhalkar, the BJP General Secretary from Maharashtra shared the tweet at 9.48 pm, and has still not deleted it.
However, NASA had tweeted the same image in 2015, telling the whole world that it was a ‘really old fake’.
Naturally, Bhatkalkar was trolled for his sharing of fake news.
PM Modi had requested people on Friday to shut their lights off from 9pm to 9.09 pm on Sunday to stand in solidarity and dispel the darkness from our lives. While most of India did the same, large chunks of society thought it appropriate to step out of their homes and burst crackers. This led to two reported fires in India – one in Jaipur and the other in Mumbai’s Oshiwara. There was a third reported fire from Solapur airport, but it’s yet to be ascertained that it was caused due to lighting of diyas.
