70 rail, road projects to augment port connectivity: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: To augment port connectivity, the government has undertaken 70 road and railway projects worth Rs 48,782 crore, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Out of 70 projects, 55 are rail connectivity projects, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

"Government of India has undertaken 55 rail projects worth Rs 45,883.2 crore and 15 road projects worth Rs 2,899 crore for enhancing port connectivity at various major and minor ports," he said.

Out of 55 rail projects, 15 worth Rs 1,048.20 crore have been completed and 40 projects with a cost of Rs 44,785 crore are under implementation, the minister said.

Likewise, out of 15 road projects, 10 worth Rs 2,592 crore have been completed and 5 projects amounting to Rs 307 crore are under implementation, he added.

Expenditure for 38 rail connectivity projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Railways till March 2019 stood at about Rs 16,403 crore, Mandaviya said.

For 15 road and 17 rail connectivity projects undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the expenditure in the past three financial years stood at about Rs 32,04.82 crore, he added.