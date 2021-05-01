7 Navy ships to bring O2, med devices from abroad

New Delhi

Seven Indian Navy ships have been deployed for the shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries to strengthen Indias fight against the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “INS Kolkata, Kochi, Talwar, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Airavat have been deployed for the shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers in support of the nation’s fight against Covid-19 and as part of operation ‘Samudra Setu II’,” the Indian Navy stated.

INS Kolkata and INS Talwar, deployed in the Persian Gulf, were the first batch of ships that were immediately diverted for the task and entered the port of Manama, Bahrain, on Friday. INS Talwar is headed back home with 40 MT liquid medical oxygen. INS Kolkata has proceeded to Doha, Qatar, for embarking medical supplies and will subsequently head to Kuwait for embarking liquid oxygen tanks.

Similarly, on the Eastern seaboard, INS Airavat has been diverted for the task, while INS Jalashwa, LPD which played a key role during operation Samudra Setu last year, was pulled out of maintenance, readied and sailed out to augment the effort, the Navy said.

IAF airlifts 3 gas containers from Singapore to Panagarh in Bengal: The Indian Air Force airlifted 3 empty oxygen containers from Singapore to the Panagarh airbase in West Bengal on Saturday. “Today, the IAF has employed an IL-76 transport aircraft to carry 3 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore for Panagarh,” a statement noted.

Thailand aid reaches India: Medical aid is pouring in from around the world to India with the latest help coming from Thailand. Sources said the Thailand government has sent its aircraft to evacuate some Thai Embassy officials from India. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) flight, which arrived in India on Saturday for evacuation, also carried 15 oxygen concentrators as donation from the Thailand government to the Indian Red Cross, along with 15 concentrators donated by the Hindu Samaj of Bangkok.