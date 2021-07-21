68% Indians have COVID-19 antibodies but 40 crore people still vulnerable: ICMR serosurvey

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday (July 20, 2021) informed that two-thirds of the Indians have developed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but 40 crore people are still vulnerable.

Citing ICMR's fourth national COVID-19 serosurvey that was conducted in June and July, the Centre said that the overall seroprevalence was 67.6 per cent. It involved over 28,975 individuals (adults and children), apart from 7,252 healthcare workers, in 70 districts across 21 states where earlier three rounds were also conducted.

During a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said, "Two-thirds of the general population above the age of six, or 67.6 per cent were found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the latest national serosurvey."

He added, "A third of the population did not have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which means approximately 40 crore people are still vulnerable to COVID-19 infection."