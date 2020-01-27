626 members of EU move resolutions against India over CAA and Kashmir

New Delhi: After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's relentless global campaign against India over the Citizenship Amendment Act and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, the European Union (EU) parliament has decided to pressurize New Delhi.

Out of 751 members of the EU Parliament, 626 have moved six resolutions on both the issues. The diplomatic offensive by the EU against India comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels for the India-EU summit in March.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs here said the government took note of the EU move immediately and will withstand the EU pressure by reminding its members that the CAA is "an internal matter" of India.

"Moreover, this legislation has been adopted by due process and through democratic means after a public debate in both Houses of Parliament," a source said.