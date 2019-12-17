Vance takes a jab, says, "Don't cry Pakistanis, Iss Baar BJP (Boris Johnson Party) ki Sarkar!"

The catchphrase, ‘Ab ki Baar Modi Sarkar’’ has been picked up not only in India but also internationally, not long ago, the current US President Trump had used the phrase during his campaign in the US with a twist to reach out to the humongous Indian-American community in the country. He had said, “Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar.”

Indian Prime Minister, the originator of the phrase, had cheered for Trump in Houston while addressing a gathering of Indian-Americans with the phrase, “Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar.”

Johnson has been in talks with PM Modi over bettering the India-UK relationship. Johnson who has been called by The Guardian a “sociopathic, narcissistic, glutton for power” managed to lure the 1.5 lakh-strong influential British-Indians community. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn whose extreme leftist approach had left the huge community in the corners during his campaign suffered the worst loss in two decades.

It is said that Corbyn’s extreme-left approach that made him look like a pro-Pakistan and anti-India leader in the UK had him lose more than 50% of constituencies which had previously dedicated their votes to the Labour Party.