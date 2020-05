600 Jammu and Kashmir residents have reached Srinagar, more on way: District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary

Srinagar: Shahid Choudhary, Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner on Wednesday said that over 600 people who were stranded in other states have reached Srinagar.

"More than 600 residents arrived back this Sehri. Certainly lot of hardships to be back home. Thankful to all the colleagues for the night out to keep them comfortable. More on way," Choudhary tweeted.