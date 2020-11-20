6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh

Fourteen people, including six children, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh late on Thursday night.
According to news agency ANI, the accident took place at a spot on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway that falls under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his condolences over the accident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help, his office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
