6 bills including Citizenship Amendment Bill and SC/ST reservation extension cleared in Lok Sabha

He said that the Bill will be introduced in Parliament in a day or two.

He said the Bill will be discussed in detail once it is introduced. Javadekar said provisions of the bill are in the national interest and as per natural justice provisions.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, said sources.

The Bill, which amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants in select categories eligible for citizenship, has been attacked by the Opposition, minority outfits and others for leaving out the Muslims and also on the ground that it is at odds with the Constitution, which does not differentiate between citizens on the basis of their faith.