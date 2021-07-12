5G: HC judge recuses self from hearing Juhi’s plea

Punjab MLA rapes 44-year-old, booked

Ludhiana: Punjab MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains was booked on the charges of rape, destruction of evidence and criminal intimidation on Monday, police said. The case was registered against the Atam Nagar MLA and six others on the directions of a court in Ludhiana. According to a complaint lodged by a 44-year-old woman here, Bains allegedly raped her on several occasions in his office on the pretext of helping her financially. After the death of her husband, the woman’s financial position became weak as the business of her son was virtually closed and their landlord started asking them to vacate the premises. Then someone introduced her to Bains, she said in her complaint.

Murder of late min’s wife: 1 more held

Tikamgarh: The MP Police on Monday arrested here an accused wanted in the murder of the wife of former Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, an official said. The police also recovered some of the robbed ornaments and other items worth Rs 33 lakh from the accused, he said. Kitty Kumaramangalam, 67, was smothered to death during an attempted robbery at her home in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on the night of July 6, police earlier said.

Jamia shooter held for Pataudi speech

Gurugram: A week after he made a speech in Pataudi encour­aging attacks on Muslims, the teen who had last year opened fire at anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia was arrested on Monday evening based on an FIR against him regarding the recent remarks. The speech, made at a mahapan­ch­ayat also attended by BJP spok­e­sperson and Karni Sena Presi­dent Suraj Pal Amu, spoke about abducting Muslim women and “warned” those with a “terrorist mindset” if he can “go to Jamia in support of CAA”, “Pataudi is not very far”.

Guv-designate Arlekar leaves for Himachal

Panaji: Former Goa Assembly Speaker Rajendra Arlekar left for Himachal from Goa’s capital on Monday for his new assignment as governor of the hill state. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade met Arlekar at his private residence in Vasco town, before the latter left for the airport. Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Arlekar as the governor of Himachal Pradesh. Arlekar, 67, had later told PTI the first task in front of him after he takes oath of office will be to ensure people of the hill state think he is one among them. He had also said as a governor, he will be playing a neutral role in the northern state.

Orthodox Syrian Church head dies

Kottayam (Kerala): Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, who had stood for the cause of the poor and destitute and was instrumen­tal in initiating several path- brea­k­ing changes in the church,passed away in the early hours of Mon­day, a spokesman said in Kottayam. He was 74. His end came at 2.35 am at a private hospital in Parumala in Pathanamthitta while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, the church spokesman said. The senior priest, who had been suffering from lung cancer since December 2019, had recovered from the Covid-19 infection in February this year.

BrahMos missile fails, falls after takeoff

Balasore: In a rare instance, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile failed during a testfiring being carried out off the coast of Odisha on Monday and fell shortly after takeoff. The extended range version of the missile was being tested which is capable of hitting targets up to 450 km. “The missile fell off very shortly after the launch this morning. The reasons for the failure would be analysed by a joint team of scientists from the DRDO and BrahMos aerospace corporation,” sources told ANI here. BrahMos has been a very reliable missile and has failed very rarely during tests. Sources said prima facie it seems the missile failed due to issues with the propulsion system.