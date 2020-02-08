'5 stars to him': #ProudofUberRohit trends on Twitter in support of driver who took activist to police station

Days after poet and activist Bappadittya Sarkar faced an Uber driver who took him to the police station after overhearing a phone conversation about anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Twitter is up in arms.

In a post on Thursday, Kavita Krishnan took to Twitter to share the story. She in turn was quoting poet and activist Bappadittya Sarkar who had taken a cab from Mumbai's Juhu to travel to Kurla at night.

"As I got in the cab, I called a friend of mine and we were talking about protest cultures in different cities, what happened at Shaheen Bagh yesterday, people's discomfort with Laal Salaam and how we could make Jaipur's protests more effective," he narrates in the posted screenshots.

About 10-20 minutes in, the driver halted to ask if he could use the ATM and came back with two policemen.

The driver allegedly asked the police to take Sarkar in custody as "he was saying he was a Communist and was talking about burning the country".

"Police recorded statements of both but found nothing suspicious so let both go," Mumbai Police later told ANI. According to the statement tweeted by Krishnan, the police advised Sarkar not to carry the dafli or wear a red scarf, "as the atmosphere is not good and anything can happen".