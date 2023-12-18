5 Members Of Same Family Drown In Shalmala River In Karnataka; 3 Bodies Recovered, Search Operation Underway

5 drowned in Shalmala river | @path2shah

Uttara Kannada, Karnataka: Five members of a family drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.



Of the five members of the family, the bodies of three members have been recovered by the police officials with the help of local fishermen.

The bodies recovered so far include two male members and one female, said police.

In a tragic incident,5 members of a family drowned in Shalmala river in Uttar Kannada.The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Saleem(44),Nadiya(20),Misbah(21), Nabil (22) and Umer (16). Preliminary information says one of the child drowned then others went to rescue him.. pic.twitter.com/x572txVBbI — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) December 17, 2023

The family members have been identified as Mohammad Saleem (44), Nadiya (20), Misbah (21), Nabil (22) and Umer (16).

As per the initial information, the accident occurred after one of the children from the family slipped into the river and then other family members went for the rescue but they too drowned.

Two Fishermen drown in Shiroor Kesarkodi

This is second such drowning incident in Karnataka within a span of 24 hours. Two fishermen drowned in the Arabian Sea after their fishing boat capsized during a fishing expedition.

The incident occurred between Sunday and Monday night in Shiroor Kesarkodi in Karnataka within the jurisdiction of the Byndoor police station, approximately 15 kilometers from Bhatkal.

Drowning incident in Mangaluru

This comes 4 days after A 30-year-old man drowned at the Mangala swimming pool in Mangaluru. The man, identified as Abhishek Anand, had come from Gurugram and was touring the city. He had gone for a swim at the swimming pool on Tuesday evening.

Though the lifeguards pulled him up from the deeper section of the pool and rushed him to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

(With Inputs from ANI)