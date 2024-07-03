5 Major Stampede Events That Shaken India Over Last 10 Years

Hathras Satsang Stampede | X (Screen grab)

In a stampede that occurred on July 2 at a religious congregation in a village in the Hathras district, at least 87 people were killed and numerous others were injured. That being said, there have been numerous instances throughout India's history of mass fatal stampedes prior to this one.

1. Elphinstone Road Stampede, Mumbai (2017)

One of the deadliest stampedes in recent Indian history occurred on September 29, 2017, at the Elphinstone Road railway station foot overbridge in Mumbai. Over 23 people lost their lives and dozens were injured when a rush-hour stampede broke out due to overcrowding on the narrow bridge during heavy rains. The incident highlighted the city's infrastructure challenges and sparked widespread public outrage.

Elphinstone Road Stampede, Mumbai (2017) | X

2. Godavari Pushkaralu Stampede, Andhra Pradesh (2015)

During the Godavari Pushkaralu festival on July 14, 2015, a stampede occurred at the Rajahmundry Pushkar Ghat in Andhra Pradesh. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 29 pilgrims and injuries to many others. The stampede was reportedly triggered by overcrowding and lack of proper crowd management arrangements at the bathing ghat.

Godavari Pushkaralu Stampede, Andhra Pradesh (2015) | X

3. Ratangarh Temple Stampede, Madhya Pradesh (2013)

On October 13, 2013, during the Navratri festival, a stampede broke out at the Ratangarh Temple in Datia district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred when thousands of devotees surged towards a bridge leading to the temple, resulting in a chaotic situation. Over 115 people lost their lives in the stampede, making it one of the deadliest in recent memory.

Ratangarh Temple Stampede, Madhya Pradesh (2013) | X

4. Jharkhand Temple Stampede (2019)

In August 2019, during a religious event at the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand, a stampede occurred, leading to the deaths of at least 11 devotees and injuries to several others. The stampede was reportedly triggered by the collapse of a makeshift bamboo bridge, causing panic among the pilgrims gathered for the event.

5. Sabarimala Temple Stampede, Kerala (2011)

During the annual Makaravilakku festival on January 14, 2011, a stampede occurred at the Pulmedu pilgrimage site near the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of 106 pilgrims and injuries to many others. According to reports, a jeep lost control during the pilgrimage and struck a group of worshippers, causing a stampede.

Sabarimala Temple Stampede, Kerala (2011) | X

Other Incidents

More than 340 devotees died in 2005 at the Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra, and at least 250 people perished in 2008 at the Chamunda Devi temple in Rajasthan, among the worst-case scenarios of stampedes at religious events. In 2008, 162 people lost their lives in a stampede that occurred during a religious event at the Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh.

These incidents underline the critical need for better crowd management, infrastructure planning, and safety measures during large gatherings and festivals across India. Stampedes continue to be a recurring challenge, necessitating proactive measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.