TAMIL NADU ACCIDENT | ANI

Pudukkottai: Five people including a woman died and 19 were injured in a road accident near Pudukkottai district earlier today. A truck lost control and rammed inside a tea shop on the Trichy - Rameswaram Highway. The injured people were taken to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital.

