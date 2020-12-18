4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday night.
The earthquake whose epicenter was Haryana's Rewari struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres from the surface. The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.
In a tweet, Skymet Weather said: "Earthquake tremors in Delhi NCR. Tremors felt in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre was suggested to be 48 kilometres southwest of Gurugram."
Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.
Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jaipur. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 11 am, 64 kilometres northwest of Jaipur.
Later in the night at 11:26 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Rajasthan's Sikar.
(Inputs from PTI and ANI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)