4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday night.

The earthquake whose epicenter was Haryana's Rewari struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres from the surface. The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

In a tweet, Skymet Weather said: "Earthquake tremors in Delhi NCR. Tremors felt in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre was suggested to be 48 kilometres southwest of Gurugram."