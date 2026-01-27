₹400 Crore Robbery Sparks Karnataka-BJP-Congress Row Over Demonetised ₹2,000 Notes

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge | X @ians_india

Kalaburagi/Yadgir: The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in Karnataka on Monday sparred over the alleged robbery of Rs 400 crore in demonetised Rs 2,000 currency notes at Karnataka and Maharashtra border.

The alleged robbery happened at Chorla Ghat in October 22 last year came to light only a few days ago after the 'victim' Sandeep Datta Patil lodged a complaint with the Nashik police about it.

He said the money was being transported in two trucks when it was hijacked by a gang of six.

Kalaburagi, Karnataka: On the hijacking of a container carrying INR 400 crore, Minister Priyank Kharge says, ''Look, I don’t know who he is. That is my only question. According to the statistics published in your press release yesterday, there is a Gujarat link, a Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/KQBmEErND9 — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the role of BJP-ruled states in the episode, stating that media reports had linked the alleged movement of cash to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.

Read Also Why the Nipah Virus Outbreak in Bengal Has Asian Health Officials on High Alert

"We don't know whose money it was. Let the investigation take place to find out whether it belongs to Congress, BJP, NCP or Shiv Sena," Kharge who holds Information Technology and Biotechnology, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio, told reporters in Kalaburagi.

"The moot question is what the BJP governments are doing. How is it that the entire activity is happening right under the nose of these three governments."

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation claims.

Referring to allegations by some BJP MLAs that the cash was being transported to Tirupati to convert the demonetised Rs 2,000 notes from black to white money, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asked how they had access to information that even governments did not possess.

"Who rules Andhra Pradesh, where Tirupati is located? The Centre has to answer these questions," he said.

He said the Prime Minister appeared selective in his attention.

"The PM has time to speak about Gen Z and Bhajan Clubs, but he has no information about Rs 400 crore cash being smuggled in trucks. Is the Union Home Minister Amit Shah sleeping? Where is he," he asked, adding that BJP leaders surfaced only during elections.

Questioning the legality of the cash, Kharge asked, "Why is the Rs 2,000 note still in operation? When it is nowhere to be seen, who is printing it and how?"

He also raised the possibility of tax evasion or fake currency, stating that investigative agencies seemed focused only on opposition parties.

"Are the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate meant only to trap the opposition," he asked.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, accused the Congress of using Karnataka as a funding source.

"Congress sends money from Karnataka for all elections because funds cannot be generated from Congress-ruled Telangana and Himachal Pradesh," the BJP leader told reporters in Yadgir.

Narayanaswamy further alleged misappropriation of public funds, claiming, "Rs 5,000 crore under the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme for February and March 2025 has not been paid. First they said it was paid, later they admitted it was not. It is only Congress that is doing it."

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan had said on Sunday that no FIR had been registered in Karnataka as there was no formal complaint or concrete evidence so far on the matter.

"Based on hearsay, we cannot register an FIR," he said.

Ramarajan said the matter surfaced after a communication from Nashik police following arrests in a kidnapping and assault case.

According to Nashik police, in the alleged incident, Rs 400 crore in old Rs 2,000 denomination notes that were transported in two trucks, had been robbed.

Maharashtra police have arrested six persons and constituted a Special Investigation Team to verify the claims.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)