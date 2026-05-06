'40 Men In 3 Hours': Hyderabad Cop Goes Undercover At Midnight, Exposes Chilling Reality Of Women's Safety | X @KP_Aashish

In a striking late-night field exercise, IPS officer Sumathi, Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, stood alone at Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar bus stop to understand the reality women face after dark. Between 12:30 am and 3:30 am, 40 men approached her, many allegedly intoxicated, making unsolicited advances, vulgar remarks, and repeated attempts at conversation.

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The men, ranging from students to working professionals, failed to recognise the senior officer, who is in her 50s. What unfolded was a revealing glimpse of the everyday harassment women often endure in public spaces at night.

Rather than limiting the operation to detention, the police identified those involved, counselled them, and issued strict warnings about their behaviour towards women. The approach highlighted not just enforcement, but also the need for behavioural change.

This was not a one-off effort. Around 25 years ago, as a young DSP near Kazipet railway station, Sumathi had conducted a similar exercise to assess women's safety at the ground level. Decades later, even in a top leadership role, she chose to step into the field again, prioritising firsthand understanding over desk-bound oversight.

While her commitment to policing has drawn praise, the exercise underscores an uncomfortable truth: for many women, stepping out alone at night still comes with significant risks.