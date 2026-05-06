'Has He Consumed Some Substance?': Raghav Chadha Launches Sharp Attack At CM Mann For 'Giving ISIS A Clean Chit' After Punjab Twin Blasts |VIDEO

X/@IANS

In a sharp political escalation, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has strongly criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his remarks on Pakistan’s ISI following recent blasts in the state, calling them “extremely serious” and “pro-Pakistan.”

‘Why Is He Giving Clean Chit To ISI?’

Chadha questioned Mann’s intent and judgment, asking why the Chief Minister appeared to downplay the role of Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Why is he giving a clean chit to the ISI? Is he under someone’s influence? Did someone instruct him?” Chadha said, adding that such remarks from a democratically elected leader were inappropriate and concerning.

Calls Remarks ‘Anti-India’, Urges Focus On Investigation

Taking a stronger stance, Chadha termed Mann’s comments “directly anti-India” and urged him to prioritise governance over rhetoric.

He stressed that the Chief Minister should focus on strengthening law and order, identifying those behind the blasts, ensuring the investigation reaches a logical conclusion instead of making controversial statements.

Blasts Trigger Political War Of Words

The remarks come after twin low-intensity explosions near security installations in Jalandhar and Amritsar on May 5, which have sparked political tensions.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav indicated a possible link to ISI-backed attempts to destabilise the state, particularly around sensitive dates.

Mann Downplays Incident, Blames BJP

CM Bhagwant Mann, however, dismissed the blasts as minor and accused the BJP of exaggerating the situation to create fear ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

His stance has further intensified the political confrontation between the AAP-led state government and the BJP.

Probe Intensifies Amid Security Concerns

The case has now drawn national attention, with central agencies stepping in.

The National Investigation Agency has joined the probe and forensic teams are analysing evidence while CCTV footage has captured a suspect fleeing one of the sites.

Meanwhile, a Khalistan-linked group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar blast.