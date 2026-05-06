'Nothing To Do With MLA Tickets': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Responds After Bengaluru Loses Hosting Rights For IPL 2026 Final To Ahmedabad

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Enjoys RCB Vs DC Match At Chinnaswamy Amid Free VIP Tickets Row; Netizens React | X

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed claims linking the shift of the IPL 2026 final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad with demands for tickets for legislators, asserting that the decision was likely driven by logistical considerations rather than political pressure.

As quoted by ANI, Shivakumar said the move to Ahmedabad may have been influenced by the availability of a larger stadium that can accommodate more spectators.

“The IPL final must have been shifted with the intention that there is a big stadium in Ahmedabad and more people will gather. There is nothing to do with the distribution of tickets to MLAs and the shifting of the final match,” he said.

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His remarks come amid reports suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to relocate the summit clash following alleged demands for complimentary passes for politicians. Shivakumar, however, rejected this narrative, adding that a significant portion of tickets is typically reserved through other channels.

The IPL 2026 final was originally expected to be held in Bengaluru but has since been moved to Ahmedabad, which houses the Narendra Modi Stadium — the largest cricket stadium in the world. The decision has sparked debate, with differing accounts emerging over the reasons behind the late venue change.

"Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case.

Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," BCCI said in a statement.