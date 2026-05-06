'Specific Reasons Not Communicated': KSCA Alleges No Clarity From BCCI On Chinnaswamy Rejection As IPL 2026 Final Moves To Narendra Modi Stadium

Chinnaswamy won't host IPL 2026 final despite RCB being defending champions | File Pic

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Wednesday expressed disappointment after the IPL 2026 final was shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad by the BCCI, with the state body claiming it was not informed of the “specific reasons” behind the decision.

As per convention, Bengaluru was expected to host the final, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru being the defending champions. KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad had earlier indicated that the city would host seven matches, including a playoff and the final. However, the BCCI later reassigned the marquee fixtures to Ahmedabad.

In its response, the BCCI said the shift was necessitated by “certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of established guidelines and protocols,” without elaborating further.

KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said the association had formally conveyed its preparedness and willingness to host the playoffs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite that, he noted, the Board has not formally communicated the exact reasons for reallocating the matches.

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BCCI did not communicate reasons

“Despite our preparedness and willingness, the specific reasons have not been formally communicated,” he said as per PTI, while adding that KSCA respects the BCCI’s decision-making authority.

The development comes after significant upgrades at the venue following a stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations last year that claimed 11 lives. KSCA, along with franchise and state authorities, carried out extensive renovations and strengthened security and crowd management systems ahead of IPL 2026.

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The association highlighted that all matches held in Bengaluru this season were conducted smoothly, drawing praise for operational efficiency and spectator experience. It had also submitted a detailed report to the BCCI outlining these improvements.

While missing out on the playoffs, KSCA reiterated that it remains fully prepared to host major national and international fixtures. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is scheduled to host the fifth T20I between India and West Indies on October 17, followed by the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka on December 16.