'4 girls kidnapped, raped and dumped me': Punjab labourer's shocking claim, police launch probe

Jalandhar police | (PTI Photo)

A Jalandhar-based man has shockingly alleged that four women, all in their early twenties, kidnapped him in a white car after spraying some chemical in his eyes, only to drug and sexually abuse him inside a forest area.

According to reports, the Punjab police Intelligence Department has launched a suo moto investigation into the matter in response to the news.

The four women allegedly dumped him later that night in a secluded location.

However, the man in question has not filed a police report. Instead, he told local media about his ordeal and stated that he is married with children.

Kidnapping was carried out for sexual reasons

The man, who works in a leather factory, claimed that the kidnapping was carried out for sexual reasons. On his way home on Monday, a white car with four girls stopped near him on the Kapurthala road.

The girl driving the car asked him for an address, which was written on a slip. When he was reading the address, the girl allegedly sprayed something chemical in his eyes, which caused him to lose his vision and eventually faint.

As he regained consciousness, he found him in a car, with them, blindfolded and with his hands tied behind his back. After this, the girls allegedly drugged him and took him to an unknown location.

They were drinking and forcing him to drink as well

He also claimed that they were drinking and forcing him to drink as well. The man claimed that after this, all four of them took turns raping him. Later, in the wee hours, around 3 am, the girls left, leaving him blindfolded and with his hands tied.

According to the man, the girls appeared to come from good families. They were speaking mostly in English among themselves. However, they spoke to him in Punjabi.