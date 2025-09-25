4 Dead, Over 70 Injured As Ladakh Statehood Protest Turns Violent; Calls For Sixth Schedule Grow

At least four people were killed and more than 70 others injured on Wednesday when protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution turned violent in Leh. | X @ANI

Srinagar: At least four people were killed and more than 70 others injured on Wednesday when protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution turned violent in Leh.

Confirming the deaths, Leh Apex Body (LAB) Chairman Chering Dorjey told reporters that the town witnessed intense firing and clashes. “Scores sustained injuries and four persons have died so far,” Dorjey said, adding that the situation remained tense late into the evening.

The protests mark a turning point for Ladakh, a region that had long campaigned for separation from Jammu & Kashmir and celebrated its Union Territory (UT) status after August 2019. However, nearly four years under direct central rule have generated fresh demands for statehood, greater autonomy, and constitutional safeguards to protect the region’s fragile ecology, cultural identity, and tribal population.

The agitation was spearheaded by the youth wing of the LAB and escalated sharply after two hunger-strike participants were hospitalised. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a 15-day fast since September 10, ended his hunger strike on Tuesday but called on the youth to remain calm.

Despite his appeal, a group of protesters pelted stones at security forces, prompting police to use teargas and baton charges.

Ministry of Home Affairs releases a press note on Leh protest, it reads, "A hunger strike was started by Sh Sonam Wangchuk on 10-09-2025 stating the demand of 6th schedule and statehood for Ladakh. It is well known that Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body…

What followed was a day of chaos: protesters set ablaze the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and torched a security vehicle parked outside. Police retaliated with teargas and live fire in some areas. Authorities immediately imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning the assembly of five or more persons.

Additional paramilitary forces were rushed to Leh, and security personnel were deployed at key intersections. Hospitals reported a steady influx of injured protesters and security personnel, with several requiring intensive care.

The violence overshadowed the final day of the annual Ladakh Festival, which was cancelled. The UT administration expressed regret over the abrupt closure, saying the decision was taken “under unavoidable circumstances.”

Wangchuk, visibly distressed, addressed supporters through an online press conference on Wednesday evening. “What happened today is very sad. The youth are angry because peaceful protests over the last five years have yielded no results. Two elderly hunger strikers were taken to hospital yesterday, which seems to have triggered today’s unrest. Thousands then came out to the streets, and the situation spun out of control,” he said.

The activist stressed that Ladakh’s new generation was at the forefront of the clashes. “The Gen Z youth were not part of our earlier protests. This was an outburst of frustration and helplessness,” he said. Wangchuk appealed for restraint from both protesters and authorities, urging the government to hold talks earlier than the scheduled October 6 meeting in New Delhi. Political observers in Leh said the incident underlined the widening trust deficit between Ladakh’s population and New Delhi. “People initially welcomed UT status, but they now want political representation and constitutional safeguards. The violence reflects the depth of frustration,” said a Leh-based commentator.

The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) – the two main socio-political umbrellas in the region – have been jointly demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. Their delegation is slated to meet Union Home Ministry officials on October 6, but protesters are pushing for the date to be brought forward in light of the unrest.

Meanwhile, the deaths and injuries have sparked concern about the deteriorating law-and-order situation. The UT administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and warned of strict action against those indulging in violence. With the scar of Wednesday’s violence fresh, all eyes are now on the Centre’s next move. The coming talks are being seen as a litmus test of New Delhi’s willingness to address Ladakh’s long-standing demands for self-governance and protection of its identity.