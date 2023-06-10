338th 'Palkhi' Of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Leaves Dehu Amid Enthusiasm

Dehu, Pune: Thousands of devotees from across the state gathered in Dehu today to witness the grand departure ceremony of Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj's 338th 'palkhi' (palanquin). The occasion, known as the 'wari' holds immense significance for devotees who eagerly await this annual event.

Devotees, popularly known as 'varkaris' mostly comprising farmers and devotees from various parts of the state, take an early morning ritual dip in river Indrayani which they consider holy. Amid elaborate prayers and rituals, the 'palkhi' along with 'varkaris' on foot departed early in the morning towards Pandharpur where the Vitthal Rakhumai temple is situated. The historic Tukoba temple in Pandharpur, dedicated to Sant Tukaram, who is believed to have been an ardent devotee of Lord Vitthal, was also decked up with flowers besides the main temple.

Spiritual journey towards Pandhari

The 'palkhi', led by 'paduka' (wooden footwear) of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyneshwar - also fondly referred to as Gyanoba Mauli - will proceed towards Pandharpur, with the 'varkaris' who walk the 250 kms distance from Dehu to Pandharpur accompanied by rhythmic beats of the 'mridunga' (a percussion instrument). This spiritual journey or 'wari' as it is called, symbolizes the devotees' dedication and devotion towards their beloved saint.

The spirit of the 'palkhi' festival fosters a sense of unity and faith among the participants.