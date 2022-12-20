e-Paper Get App
3 YouTube channels spreading lies blocked

Three YouTube channels were regularly spreading fake news on the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister and the Election Commission and EVMs.

Jal khambataUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Image for representational purpose | Youtube
The fact check unit at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has exposed three YouTube channels regularly spreading fake news on the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister and the Election Commission and EVMs.

They had over 30 crore viewers and 33 lakh subscribers. Over 40 channels circulating the false news were checked. This is for the first time when PIB has exposed the entire YouTube channels as against the individual posts detected spreading the lies.

These channels were monetising misinformation by displaying advertisements, the PIB said. In the past one year, its fact check unit has blocked over 100 YouTube channels.

