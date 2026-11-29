3 Nominations, 2 Outfits, 1 Candidate: BJP’s Unopposed Win Stuns Congress Despite Majority in Rajasthan | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: In an extraordinary political development during the Panchayat Samiti elections in Rajasthan’s Deeg district, a candidate filed three nomination papers within 53 minutes, representing the Congress, BJP, and an independent, before eventually being elected unopposed as the BJP candidate, as her last nomination was as the BJP candidate.

The unusual sequence of events unfolded during the election for the post of Pradhan in Nagar (Brijnagar) Panchayat Samiti, exposing the high-stakes political maneuvering at the grassroots level. Despite having a clear majority, the Congress failed to secure the Pradhan’s post, while the BJP, with just four members, managed to get its candidate elected unopposed.

The BJP's unopposed victory, despite having only four members against the Congress's effective strength of 17, has raised questions about political coordination, election strategies, and the scope for political maneuvering in local body elections, where anti-defection provisions do not apply in the same manner as they do to elected legislators.

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The Congress had won 16 of the 29 Panchayat Samiti seats. With the support of one additional member, its strength had risen to 17, making its candidate the clear favourite for the top post. The BJP, meanwhile, had only four members. Fearing possible poaching, the Congress had even shifted its members to Uttar Pradesh to keep its flock together.

However, the political equations changed dramatically on the day of nomination.

At the center of this political drama was Batti Kumari Gurjar, an independent member elected from Ward 14. She first reached the nomination centre at around 10.06 am, wearing a saree, and filed her nomination as a Congress candidate in the presence of former MLA Wajib Ali and other Congress leaders.

Just 53 minutes later, she returned to the nomination center, this time wearing a salwar suit. In the presence of Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, she filed another nomination as a BJP candidate. A third nomination was also submitted in her name as an independent candidate.

Thus, within less than an hour, the same candidate filed three nominations under three different political identities, with her change of attire adding another unusual dimension to the episode.

Although election rules allow a candidate to submit up to four nomination papers for a single post, the circumstances of the three nominations triggered considerable political drama.

Following the scrutiny of nominations and completion of the withdrawal formalities, Batti Kumari was declared elected unopposed as the BJP candidate. Returning Officer Durga Prasad Meena handed her the certificate of election and administered the oath of office.

The timing of her BJP nomination proved crucial. With the deadline for filing nominations approaching, the Congress could not field another candidate after the BJP nomination was submitted. Consequently, despite having the numbers on its side, the Congress was left out of the contest, paving the way for the BJP's unopposed victory.

The development triggered sharp reactions from former Congress MLA Wajib Ali, who accused the BJP and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham of using their political influence to engineer the outcome.

Calling the episode an act of political deception, Ali alleged that the Congress had been betrayed despite having a clear majority in the Panchayat Samiti.

He further alleged that the candidate was made to change her clothes as part of a planned strategy to confuse the political opposition and ensure the BJP's victory. He also questioned Bedham's presence at the nomination centre, alleging that the minister played a role in the entire episode.

Three nominations, two different outfits, the presence of two prominent political leaders, and an eventual unopposed victory have turned the Nagar Panchayat Samiti election into one of the most talked-about political episodes in Rajasthan's grassroots politics.

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