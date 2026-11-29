Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan Targeted In Posters Over 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots | PTI

Lucknow: Controversial posters targeting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and senior party leader Azam Khan have surfaced at Burlington Crossing in the state capital, triggering political discussions.

The posters carry photographs of both leaders marked with red crosses and refer to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots to question their political roles and leadership.

One of the messages on the posters reads, "Those accused of riots cannot be leaders of Muslims." The posters also refer to the victims of the Muzaffarnagar riots and the Muslim community, raising questions about the political leadership provided by Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan.

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The posters, prominently displayed at the busy Burlington Crossing, have drawn attention because of their direct attack on the two senior Samajwadi Party leaders. By invoking the Muzaffarnagar riots, the posters seek to challenge their claims of representing the interests of the Muslim community.

However, the identity of those who put up the posters and the organisation or individuals behind the campaign are not yet known.

The posters have triggered fresh political chatter in Lucknow, although no official statement from the Samajwadi Party or the two leaders was immediately available.

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